Upper Deck will be releasing the first set of AEW trading cards in late October or early November, according to a report by Beckett Media.

The company announced the news at the 2021 National Sports Collectors Convention.

The AEW and Upper Deck partnership was teased back in November 2020 on an episode of Being The Elite.

In the episode, Nick Jackson is seen signing a sticker sheet. The logo in the background of the stickers was Upper Deck’s logo.

Upper Deck is slated to release more details about the cards soon.

Below is the Being The Elite episode: