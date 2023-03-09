Austin Theory Recalls Fans Thinking His WWE Career Was Over After Money In The Bank Loss

Austin Theory had a roller coaster of a 2022. After losing to Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, Theory beat Finn Balor to capture his first United States Championship. That reign ended a few months later at Money in the Bank, and on the same night, Theory was a surprise addition to the annual men's ladder match where he ended up winning the briefcase. Unfortunately for him, he lost his cash-in on the U.S. title several months later after Triple H replaced Vince McMahon at the helm of WWE's creative direction. Theory recently spoke to Sportskeeda about fans feeling like his career was over after that loss.

"The internet will always talk," Theory said. "There was a time where I lost the Money in the Bank briefcase and 'my career was over.' Young, 25-year-old Austin Theory, it's all over. Whatever. 'How is it working with Mr. McMahon? How is it working with Triple H? Is it better for you, is it worse?' Man, it's great. Working with Mr. McMahon, it was wild. It was expect the unexpected. I never knew what was going to happen. Triple H, I have a little bit more of knowing what's going to happen, but the creativity side is great, I mean, from both sides. I was privileged and blessed to have that guidance from both of them."

Theory recalled how this isn't his first time working with Triple H as he was the man who scouted him in Evolve before signing him to "NXT." Now, Theory is in the midst of a dominant United States Championship reign and is set to defend it against the legendary John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

