Eric Bischoff Lost All Respect For CM Punk When He Took Shots At Hulk Hogan, NWO

Eric Bischoff has been outspoken about CM Punk in the past, but he cut to the heart of the matter in a recent interview with the "Going Broadway" podcast. The former WCW President was asked about his thoughts on the beleaguered AEW star, and he didn't pull punches.

"I don't have any respect for him. I gave him the benefit of the doubt because I never met the guy," Bischoff said. Bischoff explained that he wasn't tuned into wrestling during Punk's peak in WWE, but he formed his opinion after Punk debuted in AEW.

"When he came out and the first thing he did was go for the cheap heat ... by burying Hulk Hogan," Bischoff said. "It's like, 'Wait a minute, dude. You never met Hulk Hogan; you've never worked with Hulk Hogan; you certainly don't know Hulk Hogan; and you haven't accomplished a fraction of a fraction of what Hulk Hogan has accomplished. So why are you burying him?'"

Bischoff believes Punk was trying to appeal to the internet wrestling audience. "When a talent has to go to the low-hanging, 'cheap heat' fruit right out of the shoot, that tells me he doesn't really have anything," Bischoff said. "He exposed himself to me at that point. He exposed to me what he didn't have."

Another moment that put Punk in perspective for Bischoff happened after All Out 2021 when Punk said that him, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson going to AEW was a bigger deal than Scott Hall and Kevin Nash going to WCW.

"That was the dumbest thing I've ever heard anybody say," Bischoff said. "So between those two things, it indicated to me that this guy ain't all he's cracked up to be. I think he's a really average talent."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Going Broadway" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.