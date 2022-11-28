Eric Bischoff Explains Why WWE Shouldn't Re-Sign CM Punk

Eric Bischoff is doubling down on his belief that WWE should not pursue signing CM Punk. During his appearance on "Ten Count" with Steve Fall, the former WCW executive and WWE personality again said that his former company should not make an effort to re-sign its former World Champion following his backstage drama in AEW. Fall asked Bischoff whether it would be a "smart business decision" for WWE to try to go after Punk, who was stripped of his AEW World Championship and has reportedly been suspended by AEW for a backstage fight following All Out in September.

"I don't think it would be," Bischoff said. "I think CM Punk s*** the bed." Bischoff previously told Wrestling Inc.'s Dominic DeAngelo that if he was WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, he "wouldn't touch [Punk] with a 10-foot pole." "I think the audience has kind of turned on him," Bischoff told Wrestling Inc. "I'm sure he still has some diehard fans out there and all that, everybody does, but the general audience, I think he left a really bad taste in their mouth, and they realize that that mystique is no longer there, and he's just another guy."

Bischoff repeated that sentiment Monday, telling Fall that Punk's "mystique" came from fans seeing him as a rebel. However, "over a very short period of time that mystique began to just dissipate." "For Punk to conduct himself in the manner in which he did I think left a bad taste in not only the fans' mouths, but why would anybody want to hire a guy that's willing to, live, publicly disparage the guy that's writing him a check every week," he said. "Why would anybody want to be in business with that guy?"

