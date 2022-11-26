WWE Hall Of Famer On If Triple H And CM Punk Can Bury The Hatchet

CM Punk has not made a return to AEW since reportedly being suspended following a brawl involving himself, Ace Steel, and The Elite. Although Punk's status is still unclear, The Elite made their first appearance on AEW TV since the brawl at Full Gear when they were defeated by the Death Triangle. With the idea that Punk, who has won the AEW World Championship twice, might not be returning to the company after what transpired, some have begun speculating if he may attempt another run in WWE. In an interview conducted by Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long discussed his thoughts on if WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H and Punk could let bygones be bygones.

"These are two grown men, and I think that they can sit down and they can talk and they can settle their differences," Long said. "If Hunter sees that there's money still in CM Punk, then Hunter will act on it. And I think CM Punk, like I said, ain't a guy out here looking for a job. I think he just wants to be treated right, and whatever angle or push they're going to give him, he just wants to have them do it right ... I think they could bury the hatchet, and I think it would work.

During his first run in WWE, Punk held the WWE Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship once, and the WWE Tag Team Championship one time — winning alongside Kofi Kingston in 2008. Long commented on if he believes Triple H is a forgiving person. "Well, I think that's according to who you are," Long said. "I can't see him walking around forgiving everybody that did something. I think it's who you are."