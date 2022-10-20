Chris Jericho And CM Punk Are The Only Two Wrestlers To Accomplish This Feat

CM Punk and Chris Jericho are two of the most accomplished wrestlers of the 21st century. Both Punk and Jericho share similar paths, as they both worked for major companies outside of WWE only to wind up making their way to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, and now are both currently in AEW.

Jericho and Punk both share minor accomplishments that many other stars do, as both men have won the Intercontinental Championship, the WWE Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions, and they have both headlined major pay-per-views, with Jericho even wrestling in main event of WrestleMania 18. While Punk never headlined WrestleMania even at the company's top champion, he has picked up victories in the main event of several SummerSlams.

Both men have had Hall of Fame worthy careers, at least on paper, and one specific accomplishment sets the Canada-born Jericho and the Chicago-made Punk apart from every other wrestler ever.