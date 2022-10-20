Chris Jericho And CM Punk Are The Only Two Wrestlers To Accomplish This Feat
CM Punk and Chris Jericho are two of the most accomplished wrestlers of the 21st century. Both Punk and Jericho share similar paths, as they both worked for major companies outside of WWE only to wind up making their way to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, and now are both currently in AEW.
Jericho and Punk both share minor accomplishments that many other stars do, as both men have won the Intercontinental Championship, the WWE Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions, and they have both headlined major pay-per-views, with Jericho even wrestling in main event of WrestleMania 18. While Punk never headlined WrestleMania even at the company's top champion, he has picked up victories in the main event of several SummerSlams.
Both men have had Hall of Fame worthy careers, at least on paper, and one specific accomplishment sets the Canada-born Jericho and the Chicago-made Punk apart from every other wrestler ever.
Punk and Jericho have won every World Championship in three companies
Jericho and Punk are the only two wrestlers in history to win the ROH World Championship, the WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, and the AEW World Championship.
Punk's first major title came when he won the ROH World Championship in 2005, only holding the title for a total of 55 days. Punk signed with WWE, and in 2008 cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase successfully, defeating Edge to become World Heavyweight Champion, a feat he would accomplish three times in total.
In 2011, Punk defeated John Cena to become WWE Champion in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, with this being the first of two reigns with the title. Punk's second reign with the WWE Championship lasted longer than his first, with the second one going 434 days with the first lasting 28 days. In 2022, CM Punk won the AEW World Championship twice, the first time defeating "Hangman" Adam Page" at Double or Nothing and the second time by defeating Jon Moxley at All Out.
Chris Jericho's first World Championship win was over two decades ago
Jericho began with the World Heavyweight Championship in 2001 when he defeated The Rock. Jericho held the World Heavyweight Championship fives times, with him holding the WCW iteration of the title twice. Soon after winning the World Heavyweight Championship, Jericho successfully made history by becoming the first ever WWE Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion, combining the old WCW World Title and the WWE Title into one. This marked Jericho's only reign with the WWE Championship.
In 2019, Jericho won his first major promotion world-level championship outside of WWE, as he became the inaugural AEW World Champion, defeating "Hangman" Adam Page at All Out 2019 for the title, a reign that lasted 182 days. Jericho's most recent World Championship victory was on the 2022 Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite" as he defeated Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship.