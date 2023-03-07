Backstage Details On Locker Room Reaction To Vince McMahon WWE Raw Appearance

As previously noted, Vince McMahon was backstage at last night's "WWE Raw" in Boston. It was originally reported that the Executive Chairman was present to visit his friend John Cena, while "Wrestling Observer Radio" added that he was present in the Gorilla position where he used to sit when he ran the show for decades.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that McMahon's presence caused more of a stir online than it did in person. Rather, it was his physical appearance that "turned heads" as the 77-year-old was said to be sporting dyed hair and a small mustache that resembled that of Gomez Addams from "The Addams Family." One person who's known McMahon for over 20 years stated that his appearance was "more drastic and a shock than him getting his head shaved."

The report also confirmed McMahon was at Gorilla throughout the show and did not shy away from greeting talent. Despite that, no one that Fightful spoke to said that McMahon was "providing instructions, feedback, or orders" from what they saw. It was widely believed among the roster that McMahon truly was only present because Cena was booked to appear, although one talent said it will be a telling sign if he is spotted backstage at this week's "SmackDown" in Pittsburgh.

There were said to be talent, staff, and even several higher-ups "not prepared" for McMahon to be around, and some intentionally avoided associating with him even though there's a feeling he was "testing the waters" to see what the reaction would be to showing his face at additional WWE events. Fightful reached out to WWE for comment but did not hear back.