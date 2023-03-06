Vince McMahon Reportedly Backstage At Tonight's WWE Raw

It's not WrestleMania without John Cena, and tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" comes to us live from Boston, Massachusetts, with the West Newbury native slated to appear as we get ready for WrestleMania to go Hollywood once more. That's not all, though, as Logan Paul is also in the house as he gets ready to come face-to-face with Seth Rollins. But nobody is going to be talking about any of that because Fightful Select is reporting that Vincent Kennedy McMahon, the Chairman of the Board, is backstage tonight.

According to the report, the talents do not know why he is there and they were not briefed about this ahead of time. That said, the word on McMahon is that he "looked different."

Now, VKM being in Boston could very well have to do with Cena's appearance. Fightful notes that someone even theorized that being the reason. After all, he's visited the "Peacemaker" star outside of WWE on multiple occasions and the two have developed a fairly close relationship over the years. Back in August, McMahon was spotted celebrating his 77th birthday alongside Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh.

Additionally, someone else suggested that Vince might not even be around when "Raw" begins, though, that was speculative. There is no indication as to whether or not Mr. McMahon will be appearing on tonight's episode of "Raw," but the last time he made an on-screen appearance for WWE was on the June 27, 2022 edition of "Raw" where he was part of celebrating Cena's 20-year anniversary with the company.