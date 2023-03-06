WWE Raw Preview (3/6): John Cena Returns, Jimmy Uso Vs. Sami Zayn, Seth Freakin Rollins Invites Logan Paul, More

John Cena is set to appear on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" in Boston, Massachusetts. The 16-time world champion returns to the company with WrestleMania 39 just 26 days away. It's been reported that Cena is "locked in" for a match against current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at next month's big two-night event. Seven nights ago, Theory indicated that he would confront the Cenation Leader in his hometown and give him all the respect he deserves. However, the 25-year-old also expects the same treatment back from the wrestler-turned-actor.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins has invited Logan Paul to meet him face-to-face on tonight's show; the pair have been feuding since the social media megastar eliminated "The Visionary" from the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match. Meanwhile, this evening's in-ring action will see Jimmy Uso take on Sami Zayn. Uso failed in his attempt to take out the former "Honorary Uce" on "WWE SmackDown" last Friday, so he will now look to finally get the job done for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Additionally, Uso's fellow Bloodline member Solo Sikoa is set to face Zayn's longtime frenemy, Kevin Owens.

Reigning "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will step into the ring with Carmella. The non-title bout takes place after "The Princess of Staten Island" shoved Asuka – The EST's WrestleMania 39 opponent – into the champion last week. Lastly, The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor, who is waiting for an answer from WWE Hall of Famer Edge regarding his WrestleMania challenge, collides with Johnny Gargano.