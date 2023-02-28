Finn Balor Challenges Edge To Match At WWE WrestleMania 39

Finn Balor plans to end his nearly yearlong rivalry with Edge at WrestleMania 39.

A week after costing Edge the United States Championship, Balor issued a challenge to the WWE Hall of Famer on the 2/27 "WWE Raw" in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"Edge, my old friend, you thought this was over at Elimination Chamber?" Balor asked Edge, referring to Edge & Beth Phoenix's victory over Balor & Rhea Ripley.

"You don't get to decide when this is over," Balor continued. "This is over when I say it is. Edge, you're playing checkers. The Prince, he's playing chess, and there's still one more move. So if you accept my challenge, I end this at WrestleMania. Checkmate!"

Edge has yet to officially respond to the challenge, and WWE has yet to confirm Balor's proposed bout for WrestleMania 39.

If the match is made official for 'Mania, it could be the last instance of Edge wrestling at the "Showcase of Immortals" as he prepares to wind down his career.

Balor had previously defeated Edge in an "I Quit Match" at the Extreme Rules PLE last October. The match ended with Edge uttering the words "I Quit" for the first time in his illustrious career after members of Judgment Day threatened to strike a downed Phoenix with a Con-Chair-To.

As of this writing, the following four matches are confirmed for WrestleMania 39: Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka, and Brock Lesnar vs. Omos. Other rumored matches include Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul, United States Champion Austin Theory vs. John Cena, Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio, and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline.