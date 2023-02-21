WWE Seemingly Confirms Edge's WrestleMania 39 Plans On Raw

Is Finn Bálor about to receive the honor of being Edge's final WrestleMania opponent?

The closing moments of last night's "WWE Raw" in Ottawa sure seemed to hint at a grudge match between Edge and Bálor at WrestleMania 39, where the Rated R-Superstar could wrestle his last-ever match at the Showcase of Immortals. While Edge has yet to confirm the timeline of his retirement, the WWE Hall of Famer had earlier suggested the possibility of retiring in the summer of 2023 when WWE returns to his hometown of Toronto. Following the Elimination Chamber event last Saturday, Edge remained non-committal on a retirement date but did confirm that he plans on calling it quits in the near future.

The seeds for the Bálor vs. Edge rematch were planted after the latter failed to capture the United States Championship from Austin Theory in the main event of last night's show. Towards the closing stages of the bout, Edge gained the upper hand when he nailed an Edgecution and seemed minutes away from winning gold for the first time since returning to WWE in 2020. However, Bálor made a timely save by punching Edge off the apron, allowing Theory to follow up with an A-Town Down for the victory.

After the match, Bálor struck Edge with the Coup de Grâce on three consecutive occasions, as he yelled "this is not over, it's just the beginning."

Fans had previously speculated that Edge's yearlong rivalry with The Judgment Day ended at Elimination Chamber, where Edge and Beth Phoenix prevailed over Bálor and Rhea Ripley. However, all signs do point to another Edge vs. Bálor match, possibly at WrestleMania 39.

Bálor had previously defeated Edge in a chaotic "I Quit Match" at the Extreme Rules last October.

Since returning to WWE in 2020, Edge has wrestled the likes of AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns, and Randy Orton at WWE's biggest show of the year.