Edge Provides Update On Retirement Timeline

Last August, following an episode of "WWE Raw" in Toronto, Edge revealed plans to possibly hang up his boots when WWE returns to his hometown in the summer of 2023.

Since the announcement, the topic of his retirement has been routinely brought up after every Edge match — of which only a few remain — and Saturday night's Elimination Chamber was no different. After he and his wife, Beth Phoenix, defeated The Judgment Day in a tag team bout, the wrestling media once again asked Edge about his imminent retirement.

"I try not to make any firm decisions," Edge responded when asked if he had a retirement timeline in mind. "Here's what I can say about tonight — I was retired for nine years; I come back and get to team with my wife, who I married while I was retired and had two beautiful girls with. The fact that we get to do this at all...I never thought this would happen.

"If it looks like we're having fun, it's because we are. We're having a blast! I get to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with this woman, she hasn't wrestled a match in over a year and still hops in there tonight against top talents like that. I'm just so ecstatic, I'm not even thinking about what's for breakfast tomorrow, let alone what I'm going to do in 5-8 months from now."

"I will say, I'd like to do it [wrestle my last match] in Canada," Edge added.