WWE Raw Gets Hit In The Ratings By Monday Night Football And The Emmys

"WWE Raw" was competing for eyes last night as "Monday Night Football" made its way back to national television. Wrestlenomics released viewership information for 9/12, and this week's episode of "Raw" had 1,710,000 average viewers, down 17% from last Monday. The key demographic suffered an even worse decline, as "Raw" was watched by 574,000 average viewers aged 18-49. That is down 24% from last week totaling for a 0.44 P18-49 rating.

"Raw" came in at #7 for cable originals and #11 for broadcast primetime, as the season premiere of "Monday Night Football" aired on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2, totaling 19.8 million viewers with a combined 5.57 P18-49 rating. "Monday Night Football" had added intrigue due to quarterback Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos facing his old team, the Seattle Seahawks. The program also introduced its new commentary team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who came over from Fox in the off-season. The Emmys also played a factor, as it roped in 5,900,000 average viewers.

A silver lining to it all is that this week's "Raw" is up in comparison to last year. The 9/13/2021 episode also went up against the season premiere of "Monday Night Football," but only accrued 1,6700,000 viewers on average, three percent less than this week's "Raw." The demographic was just a rating point down at 0.43 in comparison to this week's number. Additionally, Fightful is reporting that sources within the company "expected the WWE Raw number to be lower than the 1.7 million that they landed this week."

"Raw" didn't have the benefit of The Bloodline this week, but did main event with Edge battling Dominik Mysterio to a no contest. Johnny Gargano also got back in the ring to face Chad Gable, and Kevin Owens cut a memorable promo on Austin Theory.