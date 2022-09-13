Kevin Owens' Internal WWE On-Screen Role Reportedly Changed

It's finally safe to cheer Kevin Owens again.

PWInsider is reporting that Owens has been moved to the "babyface" section of WWE's internal roster. Owens has been in a simmering feud with Men's Money In The Bank winner Austin Theory, confronting the former United States Champion on last night's edition of "WWE Raw." The two exchanged tense words before Theory escaped a Stunner from Owens.

Owens has been a heel for almost the entirety of his WWE run, but he remains a favorite among fans for his in-ring ability and mic work. The former "NXT" and Universal Champion was the glue that held together a ridiculous storyline about twin brothers Elias and Ezekiel, endearing him to fans further despite sending Ezekiel to the hospital last month. Following Vince McMahon's resignation and the creative takeover of Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Owens declared a return to the "Prizefighter" persona that he portrayed in 2014 upon his "NXT" debut. While he initially came out to confront the babyface Drew McIntyre, Owens has been taking on heels ever since, wrestling the likes of Theory and Chad Gable while repeatedly calling out Roman Reigns and the other members of the Bloodline, including Owens' lifelong friend and former tag team partner, Sami Zayn. The audience reaction to Owens' babyface run has already been explosive, as "WWE Raw" arenas have been heard breaking into thunderous "KO" chants.

Owens also recently looked back on his WrestleMania 38 main event against "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in a cryptically-timed Twitter post that quite possibly was a jab at former AEW World Champion CM Punk. Owens is famously close with Matt and Nick Jackson, with whom Punk reportedly brawled in the now-infamous locker room incident following AEW All Out.