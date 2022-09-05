Kevin Owens Possibly Reacts To CM Punk's Post AEW All Out Tirade

Kevin Owens has main evented a WrestleMania, and CM Punk has not, a fact that Owens possibly highlighted following Punk's post-AEW All Out media scrum.

Almost immediately after Punk called out Kenny Omega and Young Bucks for "spreading lies" about him and leaking stories to the media over his alleged influence in Colt Cabana being written off AEW TV, Owens shared a photo of himself and Steve Austin doing battle at this year's WrestleMania 38.

The timing of the post is particularly interesting, and fans on social media believe Owens was responding directly to Punk's comments. It's no secret that Punk was upset that his time with the WWE ended without him ever headlining a WrestleMania. In an interview last year, Punk stressed that his match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29 was the real main event of the show, even though it was followed by The Rock vs. John Cena II.

For context, Owens was once in a stable with the Bucks and Adam Cole in PWG and remains close friends with several current AEW stars.

Furthermore, when Fightful Select reported Sunday that "one of the Young Bucks" had been in contact with wrestlers outside of AEW indicating that the rumors of Punk's unhappiness and frustration in AEW "were true," fans immediately drew a connection to Owens.

As wrestlers and fans alike try to come to grips with Punk's scathing comments after All Out, there are already reports of several AEW talents, specifically the EVPs, threatening to walk out of the company.

Punk also blasted "Hangman" Adam Page during the media scrum, while also setting the record straight on Cabana's absence from AEW.