Kevin Owens Declares Return Of 'The Prizefighter' In Blistering Verbal Showdown On WWE Raw

"WWE Raw" has been a breath of fresh air for wrestling fans as of late, as Triple H has ushered in a new era since taking over Vince McMahon's long-standing role as Head of WWE Creative.

Since taking over, the WWE Universe has been treated to several returns, including one of the company's biggest names, Kevin Owens. On the August 8 episode of "Raw," Owens appeared in his first match on the show in two months, brutally attacking Ezekiel, and sending him out of the building on a stretcher.

In a follow-up to his vicious attack on Elias, Owens confronted Drew McIntyre on this week's "Raw," with the two taking intense shots at each other before facing off in an impromptu match. Before that, Owens shouted about how "there's a side of me that's been missing," calling back to the "Prizefighter" persona he used earlier in his main roster run.

Owens and McIntyre continued to take jabs at one another, with the former Universal Champion Owens stating he hasn't held a title in WWE for "five long years and enough is enough." KO not only wanted to make his intentions clear to McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Owens essentially called out every champion in WWE.

Reigns will defend his championship against McIntyre next month at the Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales. Although it is unclear at this time who will walk out of the match as the champion, Owens may have to wait in line for the next title shot as another returning star, Karrion Kross, has made his intentions of getting a championship match clear in recent weeks on "SmackDown."