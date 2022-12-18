Finn Balor Reportedly Set To Face WWE Hall Of Famer At Royal Rumble

WWE is currently gearing up for its next premium live event, which is one of the biggest of the year: the Royal Rumble. So far no matches are confirmed for the card outside of the annual Rumble bouts themselves, but according to WrestlingNews.co, the company is setting up a major encounter for Judgment Day leader Finn Balor.

WWE is reportedly planning on having Balor face WWE Hall Of Famer Edge, who has been heavily involved in everything the faction has done. However, their rivalry is set to be taken to the next level this time around because it is being claimed that the two wrestlers will meet inside Hell in a Cell. This is one of WWE's most iconic stipulation matches and something that tends to only be brought out for major rivalries when it is being used outside of the Hell In A Cell premium live event itself.

Edge was the man who created The Judgment Day, but after the group turned on him he has been trying to take them down. His most recent effort took place at Extreme Rules when Balor defeated him in an I Quit match, which saw his wife, Beth Phoenix, taken out with a Con-chair-to from Rhea Ripley. Since then, the Hall Of Fame couple has not been seen in WWE.

The company has typically used Edge at all major events such as the Royal Rumble since his return to wrestling, and with that show starting the build to WrestleMania, having his star power around would certainly make sense. If this match does take place, it would likely bring an end to the storyline and would be Edge's second time stepping into the steel structure since his comeback following his bout against Seth Rollins in 2021.