Chyna Lifts WWE Biography Ratings On A&E, Rivals Sees Drop For John Cena Vs. The Rock

Sunday's episode of "WWE Biography" centered around "The Ninth Wonder of the World" Chyna provided a slight boost in viewership for A&E's pro wrestling docuseries in the ratings.

Per Wrestlenomics, the Chyna-focused episode led to a 6% jump in viewers from the week prior with viewership in the coveted 18-49 demographic up 20%; the episode ranked #20 in P18-49 among cable originals for the day, according to Showbuzz Daily. The previous episode had featured Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

481,000 viewers on average tuned in to watch A&E's episode on Chyna, which recapped her life and career both in and out of the squared circle. In addition to once winning the WWE Women's Championship, the D-Generation X member is one of the few women to ever compete in singles action in the men's division, twice winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship — the first and only woman to ever hold the title (she technically won it a third time, as well but temporarily served as a "co-champion" with Chris Jericho). Chyna is also the only woman to ever qualify for the King of the Ring tournament and made two appearances in the men's Royal Rumble match.

A&E also saw viewership decrease for its "WWE Rivals" episode on the feud between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena, with 387,000 people on average tuning in, down from the previous week's episode about The Undertaker vs. Mankind. "Rivals" viewership sank 8% week-to-week while dropping 2% in the 18-49 age range. The rivalry between Cena and The Rock took place over the course of three consecutive WrestleMania main events from 2011 to 2013 and included Johnson's eighth WWE Championship win, though Cena would ultimately come out of the feud victorious.