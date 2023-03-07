NWA Tag Team Sends Cease And Desist Letters To WWE Over Austin Theory Catchphrase

Since undergoing a character presentation tweak in the fall, WWE star Austin Theory has been referring to himself as "The Now." The 25-year-old had been labeled "the future of WWE" in the past, but he has since shifted to emphasizing his star power in the present. Now in the midst of a WrestleMania feud with John Cena, Theory's moniker may have to become a thing of the past if two indie wrestlers have their way.

Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins, who are currently active in NWA and have wrestled under the team name "The NOW" for many years, have sent two cease and desist letters to WWE for the use of their trademark.

Speaking to Hudson Valley Post, Dalishus stated, "My initial reaction was shock, because of the fact that we have had it copyrighted since 2006, and there's many people in WWE who know Hale and I, know our names, and know we own it." He added, "We have sent two cease and desist letters to WWE, they acknowledged one, and said they would look into it. Looking into it doesn't stop it from being on TV."

Following Theory's "WWE Raw" segment with Cena on Monday, Dalishus tweeted, "It's weird that [John Cena's] time is Now, and [Austin Theory] is the Now, but neither one of them actually #LIVE in #theNOW ...because, ya know...trademarks."

If WWE doesn't cease use of the catchphrase, the tag team says the next step will be a lawsuit for "trademark infringement and creating confusion in the marketplace." WWE had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.