Chris Jericho Details His Involvement With AEW's Commentary Team And His Stylistic Approach

From "Demo God" to locker room leader, Chris Jericho dons many hats for AEW, but his path to the "AEW Rampage" commentary desk is an interesting journey. Jericho was the special guest on the most recent "In The Kliq," and the former AEW World Champion talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic led to him calling the action in the ring.

It began when Tony Khan had to call an audible due to the nationwide lockdown, and AEW started filming at QT Marshall's training facility in Atlanta, Georgia. "We had to quickly make it into a television studio and film 30 matches. In the course of this two-hour period, Tony wrote 30 matches and I was originally supposed to be off that week," Jericho recalled. But instead of taking his scheduled break, "Le Champion" offered to help out on commentary, joining Tony Schiavone in the booth. "As a result Tony Khan liked it, and when 'Rampage' started, he said, 'I want you to do commentary on "Rampage.' That's the reason why."

Jericho counts Jesse "The Body" Ventura and Bobby "The Brain" Heenan as his primary role models on commentary, but a specific animated series also influences his approach — particularly his many pop culture references. "I treat it like an episode of 'Family Guy.' If you get it, you get it; it's great. If you don't, we just move onto the next thing and no one knows the difference," Jericho explained.

As for his partners in the four-man booth of 'Rampage,' Jericho has the utmost respect for Jim Ross. "He's Jim Ross so we have a great connection. Jim brought me into WWF in 1999," stated Jericho. "He's still like the proud father 'that I brought you in,' so we have great respect of one another." His other counterparts though — not so much. "I insult Schiavone all the time, but Jim Ross is legend so you just gotta know when to talk and when to lay out."