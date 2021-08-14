AEW Rampage debuted last night featuring the four-man commentary team of Excalibur, Taz, Chris Jericho, and Mark Henry.

For Henry, this was his personal announcing debut for AEW, where he also did a backstage interview with Christian after his big Impact World Title victory, and a pre-match interview with both AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and Red Velvet.

One individual on Twitter was apparently not a fan of Jericho’s commentary, saying he was shouting his way through the show.

Jericho retweeted the Twitter user and responded, “Suck it. (Said in a whisper).”

Jericho is currently getting ready to face MJF on this Wednesday’s Dynamite in Houston Texas.

It’s the final chapter of the 5 Labours of Jericho and MJF has already announced Jericho can’t use Judas Effect during the match, nor can he come to the ring to his theme, “Judas.”

Suck it. (Said in a whisper) https://t.co/sHmgdzvoax — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 14, 2021

The @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion @KennyOmegamanX is ready to defend against #ChristianCage NOW! Tune in NOW to the world premiere of #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/Ewr237hEac — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2021