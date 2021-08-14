AEW Rampage debuted last night featuring the four-man commentary team of Excalibur, Taz, Chris Jericho, and Mark Henry.

For Henry, this was his personal announcing debut for AEW, where he also did a backstage interview with Christian after his big Impact World Title victory, and a pre-match interview with both AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and Red Velvet.

One individual on Twitter was apparently not a fan of Jericho’s commentary, saying he was shouting his way through the show.

Jericho retweeted the Twitter user and responded, “Suck it. (Said in a whisper).”

Jericho is currently getting ready to face MJF on this Wednesday’s Dynamite in Houston Texas.

It’s the final chapter of the 5 Labours of Jericho and MJF has already announced Jericho can’t use Judas Effect during the match, nor can he come to the ring to his theme, “Judas.”