AEW Rampage’s debut was a packed hour of matches, a surprise signing and a surprise return in the form of Jamie Hayter. It also featured Mark Henry’s first big appearance in AEW since signing with the promotion back in May. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion officially debuted tonight on Rampage in his role as color commentator and backstage interviewer.

Henry would begin the night at the booth, working with Excalibur, Chris Jericho and Taz for the Impact World Championship match between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage. Following that match Henry went to the back and worked as an interviewer the rest of the show, starting with Christian after he defeated Omega.

Henry’s most notable segment of the night however was prior to the main event, where he interviewed Britt Baker and Red Velvet via split screen. This is the second interview segment Henry has had for AEW, following a sit down interview with Big Swole and Diamante on last week’s AEW Dark. Baker would go on to defeat Velvet shortly after in the main event to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship.

It is unclear if Henry will follow the same format for next week’s Rampage. AEW President Tony Khan had previously said Henry would rotate back and forth, but also revealed today on Busted Open Radio that next week’s Rampage format in the United Center would be different from tonight.

You can watch Henry’s backstage segments below.

#ChristianCage won't stop with just taking one title from @KennyOmegamanX. He has his eye on the #AEW World Championship at #AEWAllOut! Tune in NOW to the world premiere of #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/jy6uRD5Idi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2021