Britt Baker retained her AEW Women’s World Championship against Red Velvet on the debut of tonight’s AEW Rampage. In the main event, Baker was able to force Red Velvet to tap out to her finisher, lock jaw.

Post-match, Baker decided to get in a few more shots and was stopped by Kris Statlander, who was watching the match in the front row. Statlander was quickly dropped by a women dressed in black and wearing a black hat. She then revealed herself to be UK wrestler Jamie Hayter.

Baker had said in a previous promo that she was going to find some more help since Rebel can’t always watch her back.

Hayter made a handful of appearances in AEW back in 2019, she actually lost her debut match against Baker. As seen in the video below, Hayter also teamed with Emi Sakura in a winning effort over Riho and Shanna.

AEW announced shortly after the show she has now signed with the company.

Jamie Hayter (@jmehytr) is here and looks to have aligned with @RealBrittBaker! pic.twitter.com/I21vG5G79V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2021