Last week AEW announced that their new show, Rampage, would feature a four man commentary booth consisting of Excalibur, Taz, Chris Jericho and Mark Henry.

In an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, AEW President Tony Khan clarified while that will some times be the case, it won’t always be the case.

“Well it’s going to be a four man booth for part of the show, but it’s not exactly,” Khan said. “It’s not always going to be a four man booth. We are going to have four hosts to the show, but because of Busted Open, Mark is in a really unique position. I think he’s a great host, a great interviewer. So I’m going to have Mark roving. He’s going to stay on his toes, cause I think he’ll be out there with the guys and calling some of the action. But also we’ll call Mark into duty and he’ll do interviews, some sit downs. And we’ll get different perspectives from Mark, so he’ll be all over the place during the show. And we’ll get a lot of face time and hear from him a lot.”

Khan also made clear that Jericho wouldn’t always be in the booth, due to potential matches he may work on Rampage. In the end, Khan expects we will see a three man and four man booth, back and forth, throughout Rampage’s run.

“There will be times where I think it will be a three man booth,” Khan said. “There might be other times where Jericho would be wrestling and Mark would be in the booth. And I think there will be times it’ll be a three man booth and times it’ll be a four man booth. But we really have four hosts to the show, is how I’d say it.”

