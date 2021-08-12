Sting will return to the ring on next week’s Dynamite as he teams up with Darby Allin against 2.0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker). Since the show is in Houston, Texas, a Texas Tornado Match stipulation has been added.

Sting’s last appearance in an AEW ring was at Double or Nothing in May. Allin and Sting defeated Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky at that show.

Also announced for next Wednesday, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are set to face the number one ranked Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus).

As noted, Chris Jericho will meet MJF in the final chapter of the 5 Labours of Jericho. MJF announced Jericho will not be able to utilize judas effect during the match, if he does, he loses. Jericho also can’t come to the ring to his entrance theme, “Judas.”

Below is the current lineup:

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Brian Cage to have face-to-face

* Shawn Spears vs. Sammy Guevara (who also has a major announcement)

* Darby Allin and Sting vs. 2.0 (Texas Tornado Tag Match)

* MJF vs. Chris Jericho (5 Labours of Jericho: Chapter 5 – Jericho can’t use judas effect in the match, can’t use the “Judas” theme song)