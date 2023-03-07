Matt Hardy Brushes Off Fan Complaints About Referees Holding Ladder In AEW Match

Matt Hardy knows his way around a ladder and he weighed in after it became a hot-button issue last week for Powerhouse Hobbs. Hobbs secured the brass ring to win the Face Of The Revolution ladder match last week on "AEW Dynamite" but not without the literal support from referees who had to hold the damaged ladder for the massive Hobbs to make his ascent.

"It's a really strange discussion," Hardy said on a recent AdFreeShows.com watch-along of his TLC II match in WWE. "Apparently there was another ladder which was taller which was supposed to be in the ring but that didn't happen so Hobbs just had to stand all the way on top of it which – it looked insane. That image was insane and I'm sure he had to be sweating but it is very hard to stand on top of a ladder like that."

"Extreme Life" co-host Jon Alba gave further context to some of the lamentations on social media, but Hardy is well aware of the vocal minority.

"That doesn't bother me at all. That's been happening since the beginning of time, just wrestling fans now are a lot more critical than they've ever been," he said. "It is what it is. Everyone wants to speak out on everything. You're never going to please everyone. That's the one thing I know. I'm out there trying to work for the greater good and when you have guys climbing up on a ladder, especially standing in the top, if you have a referee just standing there holding it, I mean that doesn't bother me at all. Not one bit."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AdFreeShows.com with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.