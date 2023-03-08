Aubrey Edwards Talks The Creation Of AEW Heels And Positivity Within The Community

The "women's revolution" in professional wrestling isn't just confined to the progress of women in the ring, but women's enjoyment of professional wrestling in general. Nowhere is that more apparent than AEW Heels, AEW's fan community centered around all things women's wrestling.

"Heels was originally created by Brandi Rhodes," AEW's Aubrey Edwards explained on "The Sessions," noting that the program was born out of the lonely days of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was a time where we needed to make connections because we weren't in the same space."

When Brandi left the company with her husband Cody Rhodes, Edwards says a "hole" formed in the Heels leadership, with the group looking for someone to take the reins. "Leva [Bates] was already doing a lot behind the scenes and she was helping Brandi with stuff," Aubrey explained. "I was doing more with Heels, so it sort of became 'Aubrey and Leva are taking over' and there's so much work to do."

Aubrey says that since then, she and Bates have incorporated AEW Community Outreach Liaison Amanda Huber and Vickie Guerrero into the Heels leadership structure.

Edwards says that the group has remained active, as she logs in every day to see new posts about everything from the progress of Heels favorites like Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale, to fan projects and opinions as the community grows and gels. Despite the pandemic being over in many regards, Edwards notes that the desire for community among AEW fans has seen a 300% growth in AEW Heels.