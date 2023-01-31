Brandi Rhodes Opens Up About Decision To Leave Pro Wrestling

Brandi Rhodes' life was changed forever when she gave birth to her first child, Liberty, in June 2021. At the same time, she and her husband Cody were contracted to All Elite Wrestling. Despite sporadically performing in the ring and holding a full-time executive position with Tony Khan's company, Rhodes decided to hang up her wrestling boots and leave the pro wrestling industry altogether in February 2022; Cody also left the promotion at the same time. In a recent interview with Bare Magazine, the 39-year-old opened up about her exit from the business.

"It has been about a year. I feel very good about the decision," Rhodes explained. "There was a lot about my position in the industry that took a lot of the joy out of it for me. Life is too short to be fighting so hard and still left feeling unfulfilled. Especially with everything that I have to offer still mentally and physically. I'd like to experience joy in my contributions at this point."

Since walking away from pro wrestling, Rhodes has been working on several projects, including her podcast, "2 Lies and 1 Truth," which focuses on parenting. Meanwhile, Rhodes' husband Cody returned to WWE upon departing AEW. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion made his long-awaited return from injury to win the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night to secure a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes expressed her excitement about Cody's future in WWE.

"He has put in so much work in his recovery and has been diligent in returning in his best form," Rhodes said. "I believe he is at the top of his game and fans will see and appreciate that."