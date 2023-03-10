Bobby Fulton Discusses His Cancer Battle: 'Almost Died About Six Times'

One-half of the legendary Fantastics tag team, Bobby Fulton, announced in December 2019 he had been diagnosed with throat cancer. Speaking to Bill Apter on Sportskeeda's "The Apter Chat," Fulton revealed he's "almost died about six times" since and recalled how his diagnosis came about.

Fulton began experiencing problems on the right side of his throat in 2017 and his doctor was insistent there was nothing wrong and a shot would heal him up. Not only did the shot not work, but Fulton also began spitting up blood.

"When you're spitting up blood, there's a serious problem," he said. Upon returning to the doctor's office, Fulton asked for a reference to an ENT specialist. When the doctor refused, Fulton got in his face and a "heavy argument" ensued, following which the office manager intervened and said the referral would be sent right away.

Only after receiving his referral did Fulton find out he had cancer. "I had a tumor from up to my ear in my throat the size of a baked potato," he said.

What followed were a series of chemotherapy and radiation treatments, as well as having a spring inserted in his throat to hold his arteries together after one ruptured. The night of the rupture, he woke up with a mouthful of blood and drove himself to the hospital, which was an hour away. The staff was stunned to learn he didn't come in on a Life Flight as a person usually has six minutes to live when an artery bursts.

Recently, Fulton was made aware by doctors he has been given the limitation a human being can get of radiation. "They gave me so much, they said we had to kill you to heal you," disclosed Fulton.

