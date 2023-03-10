Booker T Says Tony Khan Should Let Jon Moxley Bleed, But Has Concerns

Jon Moxley has been getting plenty of constructive criticism when it comes to bleeding on TV, with WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray recently stating that Moxley bleeds too much.

But one legend he does have the support of is Booker T. On his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker made the case for Moxley donning the crimson mask on a regular basis, but as long as he's the lone man for the job.

"If Jon Moxley's gonna be the designated guy for that, hey there's room on the show, there's room on the show for guys like that," he said. "That's what I'm thinking of as a promoter, okay? If I was married to him, I might be thinking something different," Booker joked.

The two-time Hall of Famer mentioned how he recently watched the Bruiser Brody episode of "Dark Side of The Ring" and saw Abdullah The Butcher's scarring on his head and questioned if it is all worth it. He also noted that some stars really get a rush from feeling the warm crimson run down their face. All that considered, Booker reiterates his belief there's room for it on a pro wrestling show.

"If I'm a promoter like Tony Khan and if I have the ability to have the right medical treatment, the right protocols and whatnot, and I got a guy on the show that wants to do it, dammit, I'm gonna let him do it. And that's something that hopefully Jon Moxley is thinking about as well because I don't want to see the guy all cut up and bruised and battered by the time of the end of his career."

He said the first time he met Sabu he had cuts all over him and knows that having those scars can be considered a badge of courage.