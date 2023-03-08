Cody Rhodes Takes Blame For Hubbub Created By Ricky Starks Being Backstage At WWE Event

There was plenty of buzz surrounding Cody Rhodes' return at WWE Royal Rumble when he entered the men's Royal Rumble match last and managed to eliminate GUNTHER to book his ticket to the WrestleMania main event. But that wasn't the only reason fans were talking about "The American Nightmare." Leaked security footage revealed AEW star Ricky Starks was backstage at the Alamodome to support his friend for the momentous occasion. During a recent appearance on "Out of Character," Rhodes addressed the controversy.

"Well, I'll take blame for that, my fault," Rhodes said. "It was a friend coming to see me in a very big, truly emotional moment... I like having people in my circle around me. But I think that will be the only time anyone from another company is ever present because it creates a conversation that is not accurate. It creates an outlook, this is my friend... he wanted to be there and support and should've stayed his butt on the bus, but he did not. And because of that, no friends at work anymore. I'll make some new friends at WWE."

Following the leak, Starks addressed the buzz in his own interview and said he doesn't care about the tribalism from fans or if someone in either company thinks it's a bad look as he was simply supporting a friend. He felt it was important to see Rhodes kick off the biggest chapter of his career.

