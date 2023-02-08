Cody Rhodes Hopes AEW Star Isn't In Trouble For Visiting WWE Show

The recent Royal Rumble was a milestone night in the career of Cody Rhodes for a variety of reasons, as he returned from injury ended up winning the men's Rumble. There were several important people backstage with him to provide support throughout the night, which included AEW's Ricky Starks. While the former FTW Champion was simply there to be a good friend, a security camera caught him arriving at the building and immediately went viral in the wrestling world.

Rhodes recently pointed out to the Daily Mail that it makes sense for non-WWE stars to be there as "the locker rooms do have crossovers," but the important thing for him is that his friends didn't feel the wrath of that, especially as he is currently enjoying a big push feuding against Chris Jericho.

"I hope he didn't get into any trouble," Rhodes said while making it clear he didn't think Starks did. "He was there to support a friend, who had been absolutely down and out with the pec injury ... This is a kid I started on his journey at my former home, and I obviously want to follow and see his journey."

After this incident, Rhodes conceded that "it's probably best none of my friends visit me at the shows anymore," showcasing the damage that was done by that picture being shared. Despite that, Rhodes had praise for "Absolute" as he was someone who "nursed" him through his injury.

"I was happy to have him there and I had some other friends there but the other friends stayed on the bus because they're not crazy yayhoos," he said. "Maybe we'll just watch each other at a distance, I don't want to cause any strife between any places."