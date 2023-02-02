Cody Rhodes' Path From AEW Founder To WWE Royal Rumble Winner

When Cody Rhodes made the decision to leave WWE in 2016, the second-generation wrestler bet on himself, jumpstarting a chain reaction that would ultimately change the face of professional wrestling. For a couple eventful years, Rhodes traveled the world, competing in promotions such as Ring of Honor, Impact, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Then, in 2018, the former Stardust teamed up with Kenny Omega and Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks to put on the biggest independent show in the history of American wrestling – All In.

The success of that show would wind up being proof, in the eyes of billionaire Tony Khan, that there was room for another mainstream wrestling promotion on TV. A few months later, at the beginning of 2019, All Elite Wrestling was announced, with the four performers behind All In joining the promotion as Executive Vice Presidents. After putting several pay-per-view events under their belt, the company debuted "AEW Dynamite" on TNT in October of that year, with Rhodes as one of the promotion's top stars.

Rhodes' first storyline on "Dynamite" saw him feud against AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. In the lead-up to the pair's match at the inaugural Full Gear pay-per-view, Rhodes announced that if he were to fail to win the title from Jericho, he would never challenge for the AEW World Championship again – a decision that would later come back to haunt him. "The American Nightmare" came up short against Jericho, removing himself from the title picture permanently.