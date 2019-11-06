Cody Rhodes announced on tonight's AEW Dynamite that due to the criticisms of him being in a title match and an AEW Executive Vice President, if he doesn't beat Chris Jericho he will never challenge for the AEW World Title again in his career.

Rhodes will take on AEW World Champion Chris Jericho this Saturday at Full Gear in Baltimore. Wrestling Inc. will have full live coverage, beginning at 7 pm ET.

?? Wow, strong words from a heated @CodyRhodes on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/wEByb2zFHX — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 7, 2019



