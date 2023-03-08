Identity Of Mystery Man In Liv Morgan Viral Video Unlocked

The surging New York Knicks may be making NBA headlines, but the true talk of Madison Square Garden in the last 24 hours has been Liv Morgan. The WWE Superstar was in attendance for a Knicks game last night in an effort to promote the company's upcoming return to the Garden this weekend on March 12 — corporate synergy at its finest. However, it wasn't her presence that managed to call far more attention to the live event than she ever could have imagined; it was her actions.

A video clip of her sitting courtside next to a man who is intent on talking her ear off has quickly gone viral, primarily due to the disinterested look Morgan has on her face as the one-sided conversation keeps going on and on. Since the footage surfaced, the internet has been off to the races with it, with Liv Morgan becoming an instant meme for women everywhere who have found themselves in similar situations. But who was that mystery man who Morgan seemingly wanted no part of at the moment?

The gentleman's name is Justin Scalise, and he works as the Senior Vice President of Live Events for WWE, per Fightful Select. He was there to accompany Morgan for the promotional effort and found himself an internet sensation for his efforts. Morgan herself has had a little fun with the moment after the fact, reacting to all the attention it has gotten. The video currently has over 5 million views on Twitter.