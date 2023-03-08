The Rock's Tequila Brand, Teremana, Now The Official Tequila Of The XFL

Dwayne Johnson is taking the XFL "on the rocks" with its latest partnership, according to an announcement from the football league Wednesday.

The resuscitated league announced it will partner with Johnson's own Teremana Tequila brand and said the small batch tequila will become "the league's official and exclusive tequila partner." The league said the alcohol will be available to order "on game day and at select League activations throughout the XFL season."

"It's very humbling to see two of our brands officially come together to form this exciting partnership," Johnson, who co-founded the tequila brand with his ex-wife and longtime business partner Danny Garcia, said.

"The XFL and Teremana share a common mission and values that are deeply personal to me," he continued. "Both brands are built on passion, authenticity, and a strong commitment to delivering quality experiences and opportunities for everyone. We created Teremana to be enjoyed during life's ups, downs, and everything in between. It's a privilege to now see it enjoyed by our fans throughout all XFL games and events, and I look forward to raising a glass with all of them and as always, having some fun!"

Johnson, aka "The Rock," has been having plenty of his own fun since relaunching the XFL last month. The 10-time world champion has made several appearances at XFL games thus far, including traveling to two different cities on opening day to celebrate with fans.

The XFL has experienced its own "ups, downs, and everything in between" throughout its history. First founded by Vince McMahon in 2001, the league only lasted one season while hoping to one day compete with the NFL. The WWE Chairman's second attempt at reintroducing the league only lasted five weeks due to pandemic shutdowns in 2020. Johnson purchased the league from McMahon later that year.