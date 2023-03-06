The Rock Explains Why He Bought XFL, Wants To Create A 'League Of 54s'

The XFL kicked off its 2023 regular season last month — its first under the latest ownership group led by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Being one of Hollywood's biggest stars, not to mention all the other pies he has his fingers in, some have wondered why Johnson has added yet another project to his already full plate. Appearing on ESPN, The Rock laid out his reasoning as well as his vision for the league.

"It was the opportunity to create a league that I wish that I had when I was around," Johnson told Scott Van Pelt. "But the allure of this was my longtime business partner Dany Garcia, she said 'I have this crazy idea, let's go buy the XFL.' And immediately, Scott, it was the easiest 'Yes' I ever said."

Not only are he and Garcia overseeing a game they love, but their goal is to create a culture for players looking for another chance — players like Johnson who, despite winning a National Championship in college, was primarily limited to backup roles. After graduating, he only made it as far as the Canadian Football League, signing with the Calgary Stampeders but ultimately being cut two months into the 1995 season.

"There are 53 men on an NFL roster, I was always number 54," Johnson continued. He took that story and vision to Roger Goodell, Troy Vincent, and the NFL while stating, "Our goal here — we have a league of 54s. "

Since succumbing to failure after just one season in 2001, the XFL relaunched in 2020 and looked like it might survive before the COVID pandemic hit and halted everything. Now with Johnson spearheading the charge, there's once again hope that things turn out differently as he looks to grow the game of football beyond the NFL.

