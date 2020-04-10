When the XFL was reborn following Super Bowl LIV, it was unknown how long it would last. Nobody expected a global pandemic to force it to end, however.

It was announced that the XFL will cease all operations immediately. Per a news conference with COO Jeffery Pollock, the league will not be returning for the 2021 season. As a result, all major employees have been let go. This comes after the announcement that all fans will be allowed a return of their 2021 ticket investment after the first season was postponed after week five.

NEWS: on a call today with COO Jeffery Pollock, XFL employees were just informed that the league is suspending operations and all employees have been laid off. Another sport impacted further by the current COVID-19 crisis. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 10, 2020

The XFL was met with fanfare when it returned to action due to its innovative rules and exciting players. Vince McMahon signed deals for three years to broadcast games with ABC, FOX, ESPN, ESPN 2 and FS1. Unfortunately, ratings took a hit each week, even with attendance meeting expectations.

The league joined the NBA, NHL, NCAA, MLS and MLB as organizations that halted events due to the coronavirus. All players were paid full salaries after the announcement. All regular employees will be paid in full until Sunday. With a lack of playing time, the XFL allowed players to be signed by the NFL and CFL, as long as the contracts were fair.

While there is a chance the XFL can return in the future, it is unknown when exactly that would be.

Below are details ratings and attendance numbers for the first five weeks, courtesy of Showbuzz Daily:

Week 1 (Feb 8 & 9):

Sat. Game 1 - ABC, Seattle at DC (17,163 fans): 3.302 million viewers, 1.1 (18-49)

Sat. Game 2 - FOX, L.A. at Houston (17,815): 3.29 million, 1.1

Sun. Game 1 - ABC, Tampa Bay at New York (17,634): 3.39 million, 1.0

Sun. Game 2 - FOX, St. Louis at Dallas (17,206): 2.5 million, 0.93

Total Attendance: 69,818

Average: 3.12 million viewers

Week 2 (Feb 15 & 16):

Sat. Game 1 - ABC, New York at D.C. (15,031): 2.146 million, 0.6 (18-49)

Sat. Game 2 - FOX, Tampa Bay at Seattle (29,172): 2.324 million, 0.6

Sun. Game 1 - ESPN, Dallas at L.A. (14,979): 2.397 million, 0.6

Sun. Game 2 - FS1, St. Louis at Houston (17,103): 1.359 million viewers, 0.51

Total Attendance: 76,285 (+9.3%)

Average: 2.06 million viewers (-35.9%)

Week 3 (Feb 23 & 24):

Sat. Game 1 - ABC, Houston at Tampa Bay (18,117): 1.914 million (-10.8%), 0.6 (no change)

Sat. Game 2 - FOX, Dallas at Seattle (22,060): 2.051 million (-11.8%), 0.5 (-16.7%)

Sun. Game 1 - ESPN, New York at St. Louis (29,554): 1.473 million (-38.54%), 0.47 (-21.7%)

Sun. Game 2 - FS1, D.C. at L.A. (12,211): 1.004 million (-26.12%), 0.37 (-27.5%)

Total Attendance: 81,942 (+7.4%)

Average: 1.61 million viewers (-21.8%)

Week 4 (Feb 29 & Mar 1):

Sat. Game 1 - ABC, L.A. at New York (12,116): 1.558 million (-24%), 0.4 (-33%)

Sat. Game 2 - FOX, Seattle at St. Louis (27,527): 1.802 million (-5.85%), 0.5 (no change)

Sun. Game 1 - FS1, Houston at Dallas (18,332): 1.113 million (+10.86%), 0.38 (-19%)

Sun. Game 2 - ESPN 2, D.C. at Tampa Bay (12,249): 1.030 million (2.59%), 0.34 (-8.1%)

Total Attendance: 70,224 (-14%)

Average: 1.38 million viewers (-14%)

Week 5 (Mar 7 & 8):

Sat. Game 1 - ABC, Seattle at Houston (19,773): 1.547 million (-0.7%)

Sat. Game 2 - FOX, New York at Dallas (15,950): 1.497 million (-17%)

Sun. Game 1 - FS1, St. Louis at D.C. (16,342): 767,000 (-31%)

Sun. Game 2 - ESPN, Tampa Bay at L.A. (12,181): 833,000 (-19%)

Total Attendance: 64,246 (-8.5%)

Average: 1.16 million viewers (-16%)