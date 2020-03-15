A few days ago, the XFL announced it would be halting the remainder of its relaunched season after five weeks. This was due to the Coronavirus, which has affected the entire world. It joined the NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, golf and a number of other sports that halted action due to the epidemic.

"Currently, the XFL will not be playing its regular-season games," the XFL stated in a release. "However, all players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season. All XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit toward future games. The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years."

While the XFL will look to continue next season, will it be with some of its original players? It was initially announced that the contracts of XFL players are only for one year. The XFL previously stated that players couldn't sign with the NFL until after the XFL playoffs. That may change now that the season ended early.

According to ProFootballTalk, a player can be signed by the NFL or CFL, as long as there is a "credible contractual offer" made. A player could be invited to a workout, but they would need to sign a waiver while remaining under contract with the XFL.

Additionally, NFL.com is stating that once physicals are complete, players can sign where they please. A number of players have gotten interest from the NFL, including Houston Roughnecks QB P.J. Walker, who the Seahawks have looked into.

It is unsure how the NFL's season will be affected by the Coronavirus, as a number of stadiums that host NFL games have been shut down indefinitely.