The relaunched XFL did not get a chance to finish its season. Despite ratings declining, that was not what did it in.

The league joined much of the sports world as it suspended play after five weeks. This is due to the coronavirus that is currently spreading around the world. Several states have banned more than 250 people from showing up to arenas around the country.

The XFL provided a statement that assured that players will be paid their base salary, while also including benefits. All XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit towards future games. The league added that they planned to return in 2021.

"Currently, the XFL will not be playing its regular-season games," this statement reaffirming. "However, all players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season. All XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit toward future games. The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years."

Prior to everything shutting down, the Seattle Dragons were going to be playing inside an empty stadium against the Los Angeles Wildcats.

Since then, MLB, NHL, NCAA (including the NCAA Tournament), boxing and MMA have all decided to cancel, move or hold events without fans. WWE has been forced to move SmacklDown to the Performance Center, while Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW, among others, have had to alter their schedule to accommodate what is going on.

According to the la test from CNN, the coronavirus has infected over 124,518 people, with 4,607 deaths confirmed.

