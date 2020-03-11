The XFL has released a statement regarding this Sunday's Seattle Dragons vs. LA Wildcats game in Seattle, Washington. In a statement made by XFL President and COO, Jeffrey Pollack, the XFL has announced that the game will be played at CenturyLink Field without fans in the stadium.

The statement read, "based on the proclamation issued Wednesday by Washington Governor Jay Inslee, the Seattle Dragons will host the LA Wildcats this Sunday, as scheduled. The game will take place at 4pm PT at CenturyLink Field without fans in the venue. The game will be broadcast live, also as scheduled, on ESPN2."

This comes on the same day as the Seattle Sounders announced that their home MLS match against FC Dallas will be postponed. These moves have been made after Washington governor Jay Inslee ordered that events with more than 250 attendees in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties are now prohibited by the state to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Many other sports leagues across the United States have made their own precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the NCAA, who announced today that men's and women's basketball events will be held in attendance without fans with the exception of high priority officials and close family and friends.

Tampa officials have held meetings on the decision on whether major events will be cancelled or postponed. While the city of Tampa has said that WrestleMania 36 will continue as scheduled, a meeting will be held on Thursday to determine if major events will continue as scheduled in the area.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for updates. The XFL's official statement is below.