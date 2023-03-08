Tommy Dreamer Fired Sign Guy Dudley From ECW Forever Over Classic PPV Run Sheet

Run sheets for wrestling events are notoriously sacred material, and Tommy Dreamer is all about keeping that sanctity. With Wardlow's TNT Title belt being stolen from his rental car last night, Dreamer shared a story of his own on Wednesday's "Busted Open Radio" about a very kind fan trying to get him to sign something he shouldn't have had in the first place in Dreamer's estimation — an ECW run sheet.

"As he slowly puts it in front of me, I feel the burning rage of 1995 to 2000 Tommy Dreamer," he said. "What he puts in front of me is the one and only ever ECW pay-per-view Guilty As Charged." Dreamer noted that ECW rarely had run sheets behind the scenes, but this was one of them. They always had confidential information on them, so each document was numbered with a talent's signed name on it to hold everyone accountable. If yours happened to escape out into the world, it was grounds for firing.

This particular run sheet, however, happened to be Dreamer's. The ECW Original contained his anger and asked the fan, "Where did you get this? And the fan looks at me and he's totally frozen but then within one second he goes, 'Lou [D'Angeli], Sign Guy Dudley, he sold it to me.'" Dreamer calmed himself down and took pictures of every page. He sent the pictures to Sign Guy and delivered the bad news to him.

"I had officially terminated him from ECW for life. He is no longer a member," he stated, "because he sold confidential stuff on the internet. We actually took him to mini-court, ECW court — only Bully [Ray], Rhino — and we all fired him out." Sign Guy told Dreamer he sold it during the pandemic, a good 20 years later from the show itself. "He goes, 'It was sitting in my garage.' I said, 'It should have stayed there forever, brother,'" Dreamer explained. "I was raging."