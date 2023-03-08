Impact Under Siege Coming To London, Ontario, Canada In May

Impact Wrestling will return to Ontario, Canada this May for the third edition of its "Under Siege" pay-per-view event.

The promotion announced in a tweet Wednesday that it will host the event on Friday, May 26. Impact simultaneously announced it will host an Under Siege: Fallout event the next night on Saturday, May 27. Both events will take place at the Western Fair District Agriplex venue in London, Ontario, Canada.

There have been no matches announced yet for the card, as Impact will still have multiple marquee events before then, including this month's Sacrifice event, next month's Rebellion and Spring Slugfest events.

Ontario will be a frequent stop on Impact's upcoming live schedule with its Sacrifice event on March 24 set to take place in Windsor, Ontario, and its Rebellion event set to take place in Toronto on April 16. Prior to the April event, Impact had not held a live show in Toronto in roughly four years.

May will mark the third ever "Under Siege" event held by Impact Wrestling. In its past two iterations, the "Under Siege" event has seen a handful of crossover talent from other promotions square off with wrestlers on Impact's roster. In 2021, stars like AEW's Kenny Omega and NJPW tag teams The Good Brothers and FinJuice all wrestled at the event. In the second edition in 2022, wrestlers from NJPW and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide appeared on the card, including Tomohiro Ishii competing for the Impact World Championship and Taya Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo fighting for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

Impact Wrestling producer Lance Storm, an Ontario native, was among several of the promotion's employees who celebrated the announcement Wednesday. "London, Ontario here we come," Storm tweeted.