Cody Rhodes Teases His Wife Brandi Showing Up On The Road To WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes has solidified himself as a top headliner during his second WWE run, but he's done so without his wife Brandi by his side onscreen. Cody and Brandi were often seen together during their time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and, of course, AEW. Appearing on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," Cody said it isn't unusual for himself and Brandi to do things independently as far as professional matters are concerned.

"We always wanted to do everything separately," Rhodes said. "I think even one of the last interviews she had done before I left, guy was making fun of me in the ring, and she went out there and didn't even need me anywhere near her. She very much can defend herself and fight her own battles."

Cody went on to say that there's no difference between his character on WWE TV and his real-life persona, and he credits those close to him, such as Brandi, for making sure he stays true to himself. So, in a way, Brandi still plays a crucial role in Cody's in-ring career. With that said, Cody won't give a definitive answer on whether or not Brandi will be by his side on WWE TV in the future.

"I wouldn't rule it out, but she absolutely loves watching what I'm doing," Rhodes said. "She's got some stuff that she's working on secretly, unrelated."

Rhodes said he won't spoil what his wife is working on, but he reminded fans that it's always "never say never" when it comes to the wrestling business.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.