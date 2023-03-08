Gail Kim Believes The Impact Knockouts Division Owes Everything To Jeff Jarrett

Gail Kim gave major praise to Jeff Jarrett for helping to bring women's professional wrestling to an unprecedented level in the business, particularly when it came to the development of Impact's Knockouts Division. Kim joined her old foe Awesome Kong on Wednesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio" as the two shared some of their memories, but before the Impact Hall Of Famer opened the scrapbook she tipped the cap to "The Last Outlaw" of AEW, saying the Knockouts owe everything to him.

"I still tell him to this day, he gave us the opportunity," Kim said, who recalled that when first going to TNA she was warned Jarrett hated women's wrestling.

Kim says she never had any indication of that actually being the case. She was initially a manager for nearly a year and a half, but she always wanted to wrestle. She said Jarrett first tested the waters by having her feud with Jackie Moore in 2007.