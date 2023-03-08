Former WWE Tag Team Champions Matt Cardona And Brian Myers Pitch New Reality Show

The reality television and professional wrestling businesses have always had a cozy relationship. From "Total Divas" to "Miz & Mrs." to the upcoming "AEW All Access" show, reality programming has often been a way for professional wrestling to tell stories outside the ring. Now, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers are pitching their own story.

In a pitch trailer uploaded to YouTube, Cardona and Myers previewed "Life on the Ropes," a show that they've put together with Scott Yager, Texas Crew Productions, and Roaming Buffalo Films. The idea was sparked by their releases from WWE during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to building a career on the independent scene in the midst of unprecedented restrictions. The show is very clearly a pitch, as Cardona took umbrage with a report that treated the trailer as an announcement of anything concrete.

The trailer doesn't just feature Myers and Cardona, but also "Smart" Mark Sterling, Swoggle, and Cardona's wife Chelsea Green, who is still mentioned as a "free agent" despite her recently returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble in January.

Cardona was released from WWE in April 2020, just as the pandemic was beginning to affect the wrestling business. Since then he's worked for AEW, and Impact Wrestling, and even had a brief tenure with the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and the GCW World Championship. Myers has been alongside Cardona during his time in Impact and held the Impact Digital Media Championship until October of last year when he lost the title to the current champion, Joe Hendry.