Matt Cardona Comments On Chelsea Green Returning To WWE

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble delivered a handful of unexpected surprises, one of those being the return of Chelsea Green. Green previously signed with WWE in 2018, before being released by the company in April 2021. With this new chapter on the horizon, Green's real-life husband Matt Cardona stopped by to speak with MuscleManMalcolm about Green's comeback.

"Oh, maybe [she was in The Rumble] when I went to go take a p***," Cardona joked with a big smile. "I am super proud of Chelsea Green, super happy for her to go back to WWE. I mean, she needs to go back. I mean, she didn't even have a cup of coffee there." The last match Green had before her release was on "WWE SmackDown," a four-way encounter also involving Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Tamina. Though it might not be something to pride herself on, Green did set a record in the women's Royal Rumble match by being the fastest woman in history to get eliminated. As we await what comes next for Green, she looks set to portray a comedic "Karen"-type character, judging by her behavior on "WWE Raw." Cardona thinks that regardless of which direction WWE goes in with her gimmick, Green will thrive.

"She has to go now and she's a superstar, and now the whole world is going to know," Cardona said. As for Cardona, he is currently listed as a free agent, having previously worked with WWE, NWA, GCW, Impact Wrestling, and others. He was released by WWE in 2020, but has made it clear that he would return to the company under the right circumstances.