Behind-The-Scenes News On Chelsea Green And Matt Cardona Returning To WWE

There is an update on both Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona's Royal Rumble status. According to Fightful Select, they haven't been told if Green is planned for the women's Royal Rumble match, but she has been "signed for months." There are also reportedly creative plans for her to play a "comedic Karen" type of character.

Fightful also noted that they asked Cardona if he was coming in for the Royal Rumble, to which he told them, "In San Antonio the day before the Rumble? What am I, a mark?"

Cardona was released by WWE in 2020 and has since then competed in Impact Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, and the National Wrestling Alliance. At the moment Cardona is a free agent. The last time Cardona wrestled in WWE was in March 2020, when he lost to Bobby Lashley in less than two minutes on "WWE Raw."

Before the news of her signing with WWE again, Green was released from WWE in April 2021 after signing with the company in 2018. Her last WWE match was on the November 13, 2020, episode where she was in a Survivor Series Qualifying Fatal Four-way match. Liv Morgan won that match, which also included Natalya and Tamina apart from Green.

Green's last match before that was on NXT, where she tagged with Charlotte Flair and they defeated IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. As reported a month ago, Green closed her OnlyFans account in preparation for her upcoming WWE return.

Our ongoing live coverage of tonight's Royal Rumble event is available here.