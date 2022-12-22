Update On Chelsea Green Removing OnlyFans Page In Preparation For WWE Return

This week, Chelsea Green shut down her OnlyFans account amid speculation that she's set to return to WWE. While it's yet to be confirmed if a WWE comeback is on the cards for the "Hot Mess," all the signs seem to point to her re-joining the company in the near future.

According to Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Green dropped her OnlyFans account because she's set to make a surprise WWE comeback and debut on the main roster. However, she may have had more leeway in regard to keeping her account if she was going to join "NXT" instead. Meltzer noted that WWE officials don't "crack down" on "NXT" performers quite as heavily for posting racy content on third-party platforms. That said, Mandy Rose, who was recently released for sharing adult content on FanTime, was an exception to the rule as her posts were deemed too inappropriate in the eyes of officials.

Green originally joined WWE in 2018 only to be released by the promotion in 2021. She then went on to appear in IMPACT Wrestling and various independent promotions, including GCW and NWA. However, the 31-year-old has made it clear that she's interested in going back to WWE because she has some "unfinished business" there.

Green's husband, Matt Cardona, also revealed that he's interested in returning to WWE at some point. The former Zack Ryder claimed that he has goals that involve winning a major title in the promotion, though it remains to be seen if WWE wants to bring him back into the fold.