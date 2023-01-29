Chelsea Green Sets New Record In WWE Royal Rumble Return

Chelsea Green was among the many surprise entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble Match Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

However, Green made the news on social media less for her WWE comeback, and more for the manner in which she was eliminated. Entering the battle royal at #20, Green was thrown out within five seconds by Rhea Ripley, the eventual winner of the match. On commentary, Michael Cole confirmed that Green had set a new record for the fast elimination in Women's Royal Rumble history.

Following her quick elimination, Green threw a tantrum until WWE officials forced her to leave the ringside area. Later, in a backstage interview with Megan Morant, Green claimed that she was robbed of her comeback moment.

"What are you gonna ask me, huh?" an unhinged Green snapped at Morant. "There's nothing you can ask me! I'm reporting all of you! I was supposed to be at WrestleMania."

Earlier on Saturday, a Fightful Select report confirmed that Green was returning to WWE as part of the Women's Royal Rumble. The report also noted that she was set to portray a "comedic Karen" type of character in her return to the promotion.

The talk of Green's WWE comeback began a few months after a report suggested that WWE officials had "significant interest" in bringing her back to the company. Green was released by WWE in April 2021 as part of company-wide budget cuts, after her short stints on both the main roster and "WWE NXT" were hampered by a series of injuries. The veteran wrestler broke her wrist on two separate occasions, once while in "NXT" and the next time during her "WWE SmackDown" debut on November 13, 2020. She was rehabbing her second wrist injury when she was let go by WWE nearly five months after her main roster debut.

Green wrapped up her stint with Impact Wrestling with a loss to Mickie James in a "loser leaves town" match on November 11.